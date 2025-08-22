Connect with us

Nation

EFCC declares Atiku’s son-in-law, Haske, wanted over alleged money laundering
Nation

Oyo was largest West African empire, I’m not in supremacy battle with any Oba – Alaafin replies Ooni

Nation

Nwoko slams staged kidnapping in Delta, calls for tougher penalties

Nation

Gani Adams urges peace as Ooni, Alaafin clash over chieftaincy title

Nation

Gov Otti has made possible what I thought was impossible in Abia – Cleric

Nation

Katsina mosque attackers 'live among us,' lawmaker says as death toll hits 50

Education Headline Headlines Home Nation

Plotweaver, LSFVCB open applications for 2025 Lagos Youth Storytelling competition

Nation

PSC elevates 952 ASPs to DSPs, drops 179 over retirement, death

Nation

Obi condemns ‘savage’ assault on young woman in Anambra, demands justice

Nation

Ogun first lady rallies stakeholders against drug abuse

Nation

EFCC declares Atiku’s son-in-law, Haske, wanted over alleged money laundering

Published

1 hour ago

on

EFCC declares Atiku’s son-in-law, Haske, wanted over alleged money laundering

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdullahi Bashir Haske, son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted over alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a notice issued on Thursday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency urged members of the public with credible information about Haske’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any EFCC office nationwide.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

Haske, 38, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The EFCC said information on his location can also be provided through its telephone hotlines or official email.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

