EFCC declares Atiku’s son-in-law, Haske, wanted over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdullahi Bashir Haske, son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted over alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a notice issued on Thursday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency urged members of the public with credible information about Haske’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any EFCC office nationwide.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

Haske, 38, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The EFCC said information on his location can also be provided through its telephone hotlines or official email.