Published

7 hours ago

on

EFCC confirms arrest of crossdresser, Bobrisky

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over currency mutilation and abuse of naira.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the arrest said Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday.

“Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others,” he said.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”

He also stated that Bobrisky would be charged in court soon.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

