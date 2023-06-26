EFCC arrests 49 suspected internet scammers in Ekiti, Oyo

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects, according to a statement shared via the commission’s Twitter handle, were arrested on June 23, 2023, at Ikere Road and Iworoko areas of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State following intelligence on their alleged cyber fraud activities in the State.

The suspects are Adeyemi Joshua Adeniran, Ajaye Redmond Damilare, Nwaji Mathew, Jegede Boluwaji Victor, Oyetunji Sunday Wole, Damilola Awopetu Ayomide, Ajayi Temitope Ayomide, Babajide Adebisi Victor, Balogun Precious Akinwale, Obie Jacob Onatakaroma, Olonitola Olamilekan, Ajewole Ojo Kayode, Aina Toluwani Emmanuel, Adebayo Akinwumi Oluwadamilare, Omowaye Oluwatosin Olamilekan, Oyewale Francis Oyomilekan, Arowolo Ayomide Gift, Shotonwa Babatunde Omotoyosi, Ochochie Silas Ochola, Ojo Seyitan David, Onile Ayodeji Raphael and Abiodun Oluwatosin Opeyemi.

Others are: Adebayo Gbenga Musbau, Oyebade Ayomide Olamide, Egunjobi Samuel Gbenga, Oladokun Toheeb Adekola, Adesola Benjamin Adebowale, Edamisan Olakunle, Adesola Isaac Babatunde, Oyewole Gideon David, Lawal Tosimile Moses, Adeleke Adekunle Samson, Oladiti Abiodun Akanji, Ajayi Charles Temitayo, Adeyemi Oluwasegun Adeboye, Ernest Solomon Temitope and Atoun Olalekan Timilehin.

The rest are: Olorunyomi Sina Ayo, Babatunde Emmanuel Babalola, Yusuf Saka Olaoluwatobi, Falaye Babatunde Temitope, Ilesanmi Damilola Ayomide, Badmus Yusuf Omobolaji, Komolafe Emmanuel Feranmi, Babajide Adebisi Victor, Adamolekun Olamiji and Oshatimi Samuel Omoniyi.

In a related development, the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police arrested and handed over two cybercrime suspects, Emiola Usman and Kamorudeen Quayum, to the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, for further investigation.

Items recovered from the suspects include fifteen (15) exotic cars, sixteen (16) laptops, seventy-seven (77) mobile phones and other incriminating documents, among others.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.