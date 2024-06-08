EFCC arrests 127 fraudsters at ‘yahoo party’ in Ondo, accused of dehumanising women

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters while they were having a “Yahoo Party” in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects were arrested in an early morning raid on Saturday, at simultaneous parties held at Signature and Abah Clubs in Akure.

The anti graft agency in a Statement on Saturday, said credible intelligence indicated the party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, but was postponed to Saturday in an attempt to evade the commission’s security and intelligence networks.

“Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC arrested One Hundred and Twenty-Seven (127) suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State. The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a ‘Yahoo Party’ held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Akure,” the statement said.

The statement further revealed that the suspects have provided useful information to investigators, and various items were recovered from them, including ten exotic cars, phones, laptops, a motorcycle, wristwatches, and many incriminating documents.

The EFCC assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The raid is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” which has become a growing concern in the country.

Agency accused of dehumanising women during raid

Meanwhile, EFCC operatives have been accused of dehumanising women during the raid on Saturday.

One of the eyewitness present at one of the nightclubs raided told newsmen that “They entered the nightclubs and lounges, tear-gassing people, beating them up and arresting them. They don’t care who you are, many people, including security personnel were injured as they shot tear gas canisters inside one of the clubs.

“They also went away with a groom and his friends at a club, he was there for his bash eve, so sad as they profiled everyone as Internet fraudsters.”

An X user Darey, who tweets as #dareybold shared a video of the raid, captioning it, “This ⁦is #officialEFCC⁩ leaving Shaunz lounge Akure while shooting sporadically.

“They destroyed the club and the rooms in the hotels. They forcefully broke into the rooms. They also destroyed the CCTV and the engine.”

Another X User Oluyemi Fasipe who identifies as #YemiFash on http://X.com shared a video showing the alleged dehumanization of innocent ladies at a club in Akure, tweeting, “This is what your rogue officers did to innocent ladies at a club in Akure last night. They also took away their phones after this dehumanization. I am sharing this for the whole world to see how irresponsible and unprofessional your agency can be.”

