The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), says it has complied fully and reverted to the old electricity tariff as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement on Friday.

Recall that NERC suspended the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020, otherwise known as the cost-reflective electricity tariff regime, for a period of 14 days with effect from Sept. 28, to Oct.11.

Ezeh said with this development, for prepaid customers of EEDC who experienced immediate impact of the reviewed tariff during their recharge between Sept. 28 and 30, the difference between reviewed tariff and old tariff for three days would be credited to their wallets.

He said they could use this to recharge their meters in future; while for the remaining 11 days (1st to 11th October, 2020), all vending activities would be at the old tariff.

“In the same vein, for post-paid customers, the difference between the reviewed tariff and the old tariff for the 14 days period will be computed and credit adjustment will be effected for the affected customers (that is crediting their respective accounts with the difference).

“It will, however, be noted that some category of customers were not affected by the reviewed tariff, as their tariff was frozen and they were still paying their bills using the old tariff.

“These are customers that fall under Bands D and E. They will continue paying/vending with the old rate,’’ Ezeh said.

He said that the directive issued by NERC further directed that “all tariffs for end-use customers and market obligations of the distribution companies during the 14-day suspension shall be computed on the basis of rates applicable as at Aug. 31’’.

The EEDC spokesman assured the company’s esteemed customers of its unrelenting commitment toward consistently improving its infrastructure to deliver efficient, reliable and quality services.

NAN reports that the NERC directive was jointly signed by NERC Chairman, James Momoh and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The directive was in compliance with a joint communiqué issued by the Federal Government and Labour Unions after talks to avert an industrial action by the latter.

It was agreed that the recently reviewed tariff be suspended by the Commission for 14 days to further consult and finalize negotiations between the parties. (NAN)