Edwin Clark writes Buhari, demands Nnamdi Kanu's release

Elder statesman and leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Muhammadu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in compliance with the order of the court.

In a statement on Monday, Clark also faulted Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation whom he said had abandoned part of his job and involved in what he described as “executive rascality,” to the dismay of patriotic citizens.

He said, “I consider this stance of the Federal Government as rather imperious and needless. I, therefore, earnestly call on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the judgment of the Court of Appeal and order the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of peace in the country, the South East Zone, in particular.

“I remember, and it is well known, that when the leaders, elders and traditional rulers of the South East pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to release Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators in detention, the President responded that Nnamdi Kanu’s fate will be decided by the court. And even when they (Igbo leaders) visited him at Aso Rock, the President again said the matter was no longer in his hand and the security agencies, but in the hand of the judiciary and that whatever the court decides would be final.

“Now that the Court of Appeal has given its judgment on the matter, I am imploring the President to obey the judgment of the court and release the young man, and allow peace to reign. At this time, when insecurity is the order of the day, anything that would enhance the peace and stability of the country must be embraced.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, needs to appreciate the fact that he is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation as provided in Section 150 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended). He is expected to play a neutral role at all times and in all matters. He is not the Chief Law Officer of a section of the country, a group, or even the President. But, I have, sadly, observed that the Attorney General has, no doubt, abandoned part of his job and is now involved in ‘executive rascality’, to the chagrin and dismay of patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad.”

The leader of PANDEF also called on Buhari to reassure the citizens of their oneness and treat every part of the country equally.

“The unity of Nigeria can only be achieved and sustained if every part of the country is treated equally with the other parts, in all ramifications. No one can play God over Nigeria and no section owns this country more than any other section. We want Mr President to reassure Nigerians of our oneness,” he added.