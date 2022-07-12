Education is a priority we must get right in Abia - Alex Otti

Dr. Alex Otti, governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State has noted that under his watch, the state would prioritise education as good education remained the key enabler of societal progress.

Dr. Otti, a renowned economist, emphasized that a poorly educated populace denies the society the needed human capital to drive development.

“One of the major enablers of business is education. Education is important to expose the majority of the populace to rational and critical thinking. It also helps in building skills,” Otti said via his twitter handle, @alexottiofr, on Wednesday.

“A poorly educated populace denies the society the needed human capital to drive development.

“In Abia, we need to hit the reset button on education from primary to tertiary level, rejig the curricula to be in tandem with modernity, ensure adequate provision of teaching skills and facilities and retain excellence in our educational institutions.

“And I dare challenge us that this is not rocket science. We have the required skills and financial resources to do it, if we agree that it is a priority. And of course it is a priority that we must get right.”