2023: Yoruba race will unite as one behind Tinubu - Sanwo-Olu

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has expressed confidence that the Yoruba will to unite and support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 2022 edition of the annual ‘Ojude Oba Festival’ in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

“Let me pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” stated Mr Sanwo-Olu.

“He is a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa.”

He added that the Ojude Oba had become a prominent cultural and religious festival in Nigeria, and yet stayed true to its Islamic roots.

According to him, celebrations like the Ojude Oba remind the faithful that evil will not triumph over good.

”It is also noteworthy that the Ojude Oba Festival has, while staying true to its Islamic roots, expanded to become a unifying symbol and occasion for people of all faiths, tribes, and tongues; as well as a global celebration of Ijebu heritage and culture,” the Lagos governor explained. ”We must never lose sight of this unifying element, especially at a time when the forces of division seem to be working so actively to undermine all that we cherish as a people.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu also praised the historical and cultural bond between Lagos and Ogun. He mentioned that the two states were nourished by the same waterways, and lived up to the same ‘Omoluabi’ standards and ideals.

”This was what spurred my brother, Governor (Dr) Dapo Abiodun and I to, in 2021, establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefits and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people,” Mr Sanwo-Olu stressed.

According to him, the road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is another “concrete manifestation of our collaboration.”

”This will open up new commercial and logistic opportunities in that axis, and positively impact the lives of our people. Our Adiyan waterworks project draws its water from the Ogun River. These are just a few examples of the very many ways in which our destinies are bound together,” the Lagos governor further stated.