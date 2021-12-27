Teesas, a Nigerian edtech startup, has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round.

The round was led by Haresh Aswani, Tolaram Group’s Africa managing director, with participation from Olivegreen Advisory Partners, an Africa-focused venture studio, and other angel investors.

The startup, which was launched less than two months ago, said it intends to use the funds to expand into new markets, launch a marketplace that connects students with tutors for private lessons, and broaden its product offering.

Founded by Imose Technologies owner, Osayi Izedonmwen, the startup offers video classes and other digital educational material for learners in Nigeria.

Teesas’ content is aligned with Nigeria’s national curriculum and is offered to learners in both live and recorded versions, with a monthly subscription starting at $6.

Commenting on the deal, Haresh Aswani, Tolaram Group’s Africa managing director said, “We believe in the mission Izedonmwen and the Teesas team has set forth on, and we are confident that they are best suited to crack the challenge of using technology to enhance access to quality education across Africa.”