The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has said that no looting happened during a fire incident that consumed parts of Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in Abuja, despite trending videos on social media showing people looting wares from the supermarket.

Recall that Next Cash and Carry Supermarket caught fire on Sunday, with people said to have taken advantage of the tragedy to loot wares.

But NAN quoted FEMA DG, Abbas G. Idriss, to have explained that those seen in the trending videos were staff of the supermarket trying to salvage goods.

“Immediately the agency got to the scene of the incident, security operatives cordoned the area and fire fighting began,” Idriss said.

“There was no looting whatsoever as being speculated by some people on the social media.

“What we saw on social media was staff of Next Cash and Carry trying to salvage goods using trolleys. Nothing was taken out of the premises by looters.”

He added that FEMA and other agencies including the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the National Emergency Management Agency, the armed forces, Julius Berger, the NNPC received the distress call on the fire incident and worked with the Fire Service Department.

Idriss reaffirmed that no life was lost to the incident and neither was anyone injured, as he reiterated that the rescue effort was well coordinated, leading to the containment of the fire.

Idriss, however, urged business owners to factor in risk elements in their business plans, citing issues experienced with the fire engines.