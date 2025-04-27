ECWA: We’ve used over N300m paying ransom to kidnappers

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) says it has spent more than N300 million settling kidnappers to release their church members with freedom still being negotiated for about 50 other victims.

The church, which claimed that kidnappers have focused on its members in Kaduna and Plateau states, voiced deep concerns over an uptick. in violent incidents against it.

Addressing reporters in his office in Jos, ECWA General Secretary, Rev. Ayuba Asheshe, said that the interconnected crises marked by banditry, kidnapping and brutal militia attacks require immediate and decisive intervention from government and all stakeholders.

He gave a detailed catalogue of the attacks, saying Kwassam DCC in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been ravaged by relentless banditry and kidnapping, leading to the loss of more than 20 lives with more than 100 individuals comprising church members and community residents abducted.

He noted that the church had already spent more than N300 million in ransom payments while over 50 individuals remained in captivity, placing an unbearable financial strain on the church and affected families, many of whom have lost their livelihood.

“Simultaneously, the Binawa LCC of ECWA Saminaka DCC in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State has also suffered recent attacks,” he said.

“On the night of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, three communities – Majagada 2, Majagada 1 and Tsohon Garin Binawa – were targeted, resulting in the kidnapping of 16 individuals, the killing of six and injuries to four others.

“These tragic events have plunged the affected communities into deep mourning and fear, highlighting the continued vulnerability of ECWA members.

“These incidents in Kwassam and Binawa are but two examples of the numerous kidnapping crises affecting the wider ECWA family across Nigeria.

“Adding to this immense pain, a separate tragedy occurred in Biliri, Gombe State, during an Easter Monday celebration.

“A trailer truck lost control and tragically struck a procession of Christians, resulting in the death of five individuals and injuries to many others.

“Furthermore, ECWA is witnessing an alarming escalation of violence in Plateau State, orchestrated by Fulani militia and their sponsors against defenceless communities.

“On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 3:00 PM, Hurti Village in the Manguna District of Bokkos LGA was subjected to an unprovoked and brutal attack.

“Forty people, including two ECWA pastors, were murdered, 240 houses were burnt down, and massive quantities of food grains and valuable materials were looted or destroyed.

“A distressing number of villagers remain missing.

“Similarly, on Monday, April 14, 2025, between 12:10 and 1:30 AM, the Zike and Kimakpa Communities in the Kwall District of Bassa LGA were besieged. Fifty individuals, including children, women and men, were killed and 10 others were injured.

“Homes, household items and farmlands suffered extensive destruction, leaving families in utter despair.

“These attacks are viewed as part of a systematic campaign of terror against predominantly Christian communities who have long been marginalised and left vulnerable.”

Taking the foregoing into consideration, the General Secretary said ECWA was deeply pained by the escalating violence and the immense suffering inflicted upon its members and communities.

“The long-term consequences of this insecurity, particularly concerning food security and the overall well-being of communities, are of grave concern.

“ECWA implores the government at all levels, as well as all stakeholders, to urgently address these interconnected menaces.

“We call for a concerted effort to develop and implement effective strategies to combat banditry, kidnapping and militia attacks, and to restore peace and security to our rural areas.”