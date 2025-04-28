Grief as 11 Victims of Suspected Herdsmen Attack Laid to Rest in Benue

The community of Otobi Akpa in Benue State was plunged into deep mourning on Sunday as 11 victims of the April 15th suspected herdsmen attack were laid to rest in a solemn mass burial.

In scenes of heartbreaking sorrow, the arrival of the victims’ bodies — carried in white caskets aboard a pickup van — triggered a wave of anguish among residents. Women and children rolled on the ground in grief, while others wept uncontrollably. Even security operatives stationed to maintain order at the burial ground could not hold back their tears.

Speaking at the burial, community leader Emaikwu Ode lamented that such a tragic event was unprecedented in the history of the Akpa people.

“Our people are peaceful and accommodating,” he said. “We have lived harmoniously with Fulani herders for many years, resolving disputes amicably. But lately, we have been subjected to kidnappings and brutal killings at the slightest provocation.”

Ode warned that the community’s patience was wearing thin, appealing to the government to intervene urgently to prevent further bloodshed.

“We have heard of attacks by herders in Plateau and other states; now we have had our own bitter experience. If the government does not act swiftly, these attacks could escalate into a larger conflict. No community will continue to fold its arms while its people are slaughtered,” he said.

He further revealed that several residents are still missing following the April 15th assault. Of the 15 people confirmed killed in the attack, four were non-indigenes, whose remains have been transported to their home communities for burial.

The mass burial served as a painful reminder of the rising insecurity in parts of Benue and the devastating toll it continues to take on rural communities.