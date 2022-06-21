An Appeal Court sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, declined an application by Senator Obinna Ogba for stay execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court Abakaliki, delivered in favour of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, alias AnyiChucks, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

Recall that the federal high court had on Tuesday, June 7, upheld the May 28 primary election of the PDP in the state that produced Dr Odii as governorship candidate.

Following the court decision, the PDP national working committee on Monday, gave Dr Odii his certificate of return as the authentic governorship candidate for the state’s governorship election.

The high court had in the June 7 judgement, also declared that the rerun primary which produced Senator Ogba as governorship candidate of the party in the state was illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The presiding judge, Justice Fatun Riman held that the second primary that produced Ogba and other candidates were illegal and as such, could not stand.

He said the primary which was repeated on June 4 and 5 while the case was still pending in court were not monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge had said: “One, the rescheduled primaries were conducted when the suit filed on May 30 was already pending in the court.

“The primary was not monitored by INEC, therefore, the rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5, that elected Senator Obinna Ogba as another gubernatorial candidate and others are hereby nullified.”

However, not satisfied with the judgment, Ogba approached the Appeal Court in Enugu to stay execution of the decision.

But the Appeal Court on Tuesday, declined his request, meaning that Dr. Odii is all clear to proceed with his governorship contest.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Appeal Court decision on Tuesday, Abia Onyike, director of media and publicity for AnyiChucks Campaign Organization, noted that the time has come for members of the party to put grievances aside and work together for victory in 2023.

“The Appeal Court decision means that the matter has now been settled, and that we can focus on the campaign to take back Ebonyi from the APC,” Onyike said.

“This is very important, and I appeal to all PDP stakeholders to come together at this point. The time for disagreement is over. It is time to come together to work for the success of our great party at the polls.

“The unity of our party is very important at this time, so I appeal to everyone to put whatever differences aside and come together for the task ahead.”