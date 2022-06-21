Why Peter Obi should rather be minister of economy - Ned Nwoko

Business mogul and politician, Ned Nwoko has stated that the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi lacks the structure required to lead the country

Mr Nwoko, who spoke with BBC on Tuesday, praised the former Anambra state governor’s demeanour in the business sphere, but noted that certain factors in the Labour Party would hinder Obi from unseating the ruling the party.

The former House of Representatives member argued that as a president, one must have the majority of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives and Senate, which Obi does not have any chance of having.

“Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London he came alone. He’s a capitalist, a big-time player in the business world, and conservative in how he handles things, ‘ he said

“I will like him back in PDP, he will do well as Minister of Economy, and he will help us turn around Nigeria’s economy.

“Labour Party does not have the structure to win but they have a support base. He’s a popular candidate but cannot become president because he does not have the structure.

“As a president, you must have the majority of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Many things in Nigeria will work against the emergence of a president under the Labour party, It wouldn’t happen.”

Despite hailing from the Southeast, a side that has remained politically disadvantaged, Obi is enjoying growing support mostly among young Nigerians who see him as the most serious among the presidential aspirants.