Ebonyi 2023: PDP guber candidate calls for calm, unity of purpose

Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has called on party members to eschew bitterness and embrace unity of purpose.

Dr. Odii noted that with the end of primary elections, it was time to place the interest of the party beyond any individual interest.

The Lagos based entrepreneur and philanthropist who noted that the continued disagreement in the party was counterproductive, called on his supporters to henceforth desist from using vulgar languages on party members and leaders.

“The primary elections are over, and the time has come for all of us as members of one political family to come together,” a statement from his campaign office quoted him as saying.

“We will only be giving our opponents an advantage if we continue to bicker. The task ahead is to rescue our dear state, to develop it and most importantly, to empower our people.

“Time has come for all of us as PDP members and indeed well-meaning Ebonyians to shun bitterness, quarrels and focus on the task of ensuring that the APC is kicked out of power in 2023. So, I appeal to you to refocus your efforts on this important task.”

The statement described Dr. Odii as a successful business man, a peace ambassador and embodiment of unity, loyalty and honesty.

“His voyage into Ebonyi politics is to turnaround the fortunes of the state, create wealth and lift the people from poverty. His Agenda for the state will ensure inclusivity of every community, religion, belief, and zone,” it said.

“All hands should be on deck to deliver Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the next Governor of Ebonyi State. “