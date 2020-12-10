Adebayo Obajemu

Total Nigeria Plc has projected a turnover of N115.97 billion in its earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2021.

Its projection for profit before tax is N2.23 billion and N1.5 billion is projected for profit after tax during the period.

Total Nigeria Plc in Q3’20 reported a turnover of N151.71 billion, down by 31.61% from 221.84 billion reported in Q3’19. Profit after tax of N500.12 million was reported by the firm in the third quarter of 2020.

The share price of Total Nigeria is currently trading at a year high of N130. In the past 7 trading days, the share price of the stocks has been resilient at N130.