Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria (DISCOs) has reported reduced tariff collection efficiency in Q2 2020 from 68.04% in 2020 Q1 to 64.4% in 2020 Q2, with a recorded loss of N58 billion unpaid electricity dues.

This according to the Q2 report of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) on analysis of the commercial KPIs of member DISCOs.

According to the report, of the N163 billion billed by the 10 DISCOs in 2020 Q2, they only recouped N105 billion – representing a 64.4% collection efficiency.

The report said Covid-19 induced disruptions and lockdown negatively impacted the commercial performance and collection efficiency of the companies, which had improved over the last three quarters.

According to it, of the 10 DISCO, Abuja DISCO recorded the highest collection efficiency (86.94%), significantly higher than that of Eko DISCO (73.26%).

Ikeja DISCO came third with 70.80% collection efficiency.

Benin DISCO also recorded below 50% (49.54%) collection efficiency, while Port Harcourt DISCO recorded the lowest (46.48%).

In Q2 2020, the number of registered customers among the 10 private DISCOs passed the 9.8 million point.