DSS denies raiding NLC secretariat in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied raiding Abuja national secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Please kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” the DSS said in terse statement via its X handle @OfficialDSSNG, on Thursday.

The NLC had in a statement said its national office in Abuja was invaded by security operatives believed to be from the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday night.

The NLC spokesperson Benson Upah, in the statement late on Wednesday, said the operatives arrested the security guards, forcing them to hand over keys to the offices on the second floor.

The NLC condemned the invasion, stating that it was illegal and a violation of democratic principles.

The organisation demanded an international inquiry into the incident and the return of the stolen materials.

The statement read “This evening at about 8.30 pm long after the close of work, a troop of heavily armed security operatives invaded the Labour House, Central Business District, Abuja which serves as the National Headquarters and secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The security operatives, some from the Nigeria Police Force, some wearing black tee-shirts presumably from the Department of State Services and others on outright mufti swooped on the 10th Floor of the NLC and arrested the security operative on duty and then commandeered him to the second floor where he was asked to produce the keys to the offices.

“When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications. The invading troops claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance protests.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night. Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.”

