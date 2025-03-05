Mercy Aigbe’s Ada Omo Daddy moves viewers, sparks conversations

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe is overjoyed with the positive reactions to her latest movie, Ada Omo Daddy is receiving .

The film, now streaming on Netflix Naija and Circuit Streams for international viewers, has touched many hearts and sparked spirited discussions.

Aigbe described the project as a labor of love, saying, “There’s no greater joy as a filmmaker than knowing your work resonates with people. Ada Omo Daddy has evoked strong emotions, and it’s beautiful to see how it continues to inspire.”

She emphasized that the film is more than just entertainment. “This is not just a movie—it’s a powerful message. It speaks to fathers, mothers, children, and people from all walks of life. It carries a story that is real, relatable, and deeply moving.”

Aigbe expressed gratitude to those who have watched and supported the film. “Thank you to everyone who has streamed, shared, and talked about this movie. Your love and encouragement mean everything to me and the entire team,” she said.

She added, “Let’s keep the conversation going. Keep reviewing, keep streaming, keep spreading the word because Ada Omo Daddy tells a story that matters. If it doesn’t touch you directly, it will touch you indirectly.”