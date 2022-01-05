Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has told the country’s youths not to hope on governments jobs after graduation from schools, as according to him, the government must not give them jobs.

Buhari who spoke in an interview with Channels TV aired on Wednesday night, said youths should not leave school thinking of government jobs.

The president who had in the past described Nigerian youths as lazy, prompting outrage among the youths, regretted that the colonial administration indoctrinated people to wait for government jobs after passing through school.

Responding when asked what comes to his mind about Nigeria’s young people in his Channels TV interview, he said, “I wish when they go to school, when they work hard, when they earn a degree, they don’t give it thinking that government must give them a job.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than uneducated one even in identifying personal problem. So education is not just meant to hang on to government to give you a job and what the colonialist indoctrinated in us, to have a car, to have a house and to start work at 8 o’clock and close by 2 o’clock. No.”

The president who also spoke on the 2023 general election, said the polls is not his problem, while noting that he would not disclose the candidate he is backing to succeed him when he leaves office in 2023.