Don't panic over troops’ movements, gunshots, Army tells Enugu residents 
Published

5 hours ago

on

Don't panic over troops’ movements, gunshots, Army tells Enugu residents 

The Nigerian Army has urged residents of Enugu State not to panic upon witnessing heavy movement of troops and equipment, or hearing gunshots, between March 17 and March 20.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, gave the advice in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Unuakhalu said the activity is part of a week-long range classification exercise by Nigerian Army personnel.

“In line with the Army Headquarters Training Directives for 2025, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army will conduct its first range classification exercise of the year from Monday, March 17 to Thursday, March 20, 2025,” he said.

“The range classification will take place at the Army Training Area in Udi Local Government Area, located just outside the Enugu metropolis.

“The exercise is designed to sharpen the shooting skills of officers and soldiers in the division, as well as assess the serviceability of weapons that have not been deployed in operations,” he added.

Unuakhalu further assured the public, especially residents of Ogbede, Ukehe, Umoka, Affa, Ochima, and Onyohor communities in Udi LGA, that there was no cause for alarm.

He urged them not to panic on sighting heavy movement of troops and equipment or hearing gunshots during the specified dates.

“Additionally, locals are advised to stay clear of the range area throughout the exercise, as it will involve the use of live ammunition,” he said.

“Thank you for your usual cooperation, and please accept the warmest regards of the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army,” he added.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

