OBINNA EZUGWU

Men of the Nigerian police force are shooting tear gas and water at #EndSARS protesters in Abuja.

Police is shooting us #EndSARS — William (@_SirWilliam_) October 11, 2020

The protesters had gathered at the Unity Fountain and headed to the Secretariat on Sunday to continue their sit out protest in demand for the scrapping of police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

But a team of police men, according to eye witnesses, confronted them and began to fire tear gas, water and live bullets, while also flogging them with pipes .

A woman reportedly fell while trying to run and was surrounded and flogged by the police men.

More subsequently…