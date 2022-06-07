Don’t come to my office without your PVC - Peter Okoye

P-Square’s Peter Okoye, alias Mr P, a Nigeria musician, has said he instructed his security and management team not to allow anyone to visit him without their permanent voters card (PVC).

In a tweet on Monday, the 40-year-old singer said the directive also includes his entourage.

He said the decision became necessary in view of the need for Nigerians to get it right this time and vote bad leaders out of the corridors of power.

“I have just instructed my security and my management that no one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!.”

“This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No visits and travels!…we must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders”, he tweeted