Jackson Ude, publisher of an online newspaper, has threatened to release video proof of a rumoured affair between ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi and wife of Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor, Rashidat.

Ude had a few days ago, alleged in a twitter post that Pere and Mrs. Bello have a relationship.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ude said that the gist making rounds is that Rashida had gifted Egbi N5 million naira when they first met.

He wrote “Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbi all over the place with Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says that they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello are said to have been sighted severally at the Hilton Hotel Abuja. The gist is that when they first met, First Lady gifted Egbi N5 million.”

However, in a swift reaction, Pere denied the allegation and threatened legal action against the journalist.

“For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of Kogi State is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based”.

But Ude in another has advised Pere to keep quiet else he will release a video of him and the First Lady of Kogi state.

The online publisher he deleted his first tweet because senior officials pleaded with him to do so but he is ready to release it if the actor tries tackling him.

He tweeted, “Who the hell is #BBNaija Pere Egbi? They better advice him to keep quiet. If I hear or see my name on his mention again, I will release the video and damn it. I deleted earlier tweet because senior officials pleaded. But if he wants to flex muscles with me, try me!.”