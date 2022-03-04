Dobi AgriCo recently launched 12 newly constructed greenhouses to further expand its business operations and meet the growing demands of customers.

The expansion, according to firm, is in line with its overall ambition and growth strategies as well as its continuous effort to improve the nutritional well-being of its immediate community and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking at the launch event of the new greenhouses, Ayodeji Ibosiola, General Manager, Dobi AgriCo, stated that the expansion is an offshoot of the overall strategy.

“We are excited about this expansion programme because it enables us to meet the market demands while also satisfying out large customer base. With the growing expectations for the future in terms of export, this strategic expansion places us in the right path towards achieving this feat; without a doubt.

“At Dobi AgriCo, we model our process with cutting-edge technology to cultivate high-quality crop produce. In 2020, we set a goal of expanding our production line, which we accomplished in 2021 by adding 12 greenhouses.”

Further elaborating on the expansion’s objective, Abayomi Adepoju, Group Head, Human Resource, LATC, stated, “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to positively impacting the agricultural industry and people’s lives through job creation.”

Building on this milestone, we will expand our agribusiness footprint through a variety of initiatives that will have a long-term impact on food security, business growth, job creation, and nation-building in general,” he added.