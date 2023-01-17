DMO to raise N1.2bn via FGN bonds in Q1

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced plans to raise up to N1.2 billion through FGN bonds in the first quarter of the year.

The office disclosed this in it’s FGN Bonds issuance calendar for the first quarter.

Among other things, the calendar shows that the DMO will sell between N320 billion and N400 billion worth of FGN bonds in each of the first three months of the year.

The Federal Government borrowed N4.2 trillion from local investors in the first half of the year (H1’22), representing 21 per cent, year-on-year YoY, increase from N3.89 trillion borrowed in the first half of 2021 (H1’21)