Nigeria’s apex court, the Supreme Court, has awarded the disputed 17 oil wells located in Ndoki and Egbema to Rivers State.

In its verdict delivered on Friday, the court decided that the oil wells belong to Rivers.

There was previously a political arrangement put in place by the federal government for the revenue from the disputed wells to be shared equally between the two states.

However, when Emeka Ihedioha became governor in 2019, a presidential memo directed that all the revenue should go to Imo.

But the Rivers state government filed a suit against the presidential directive.