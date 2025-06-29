Delta police set to punish people for indecent dressings

The Delta State Police Command has threatened to punish people who wear clothes that show too much of their body under the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law.

The police made this known on Saturday through a post on their official X account.

The police stated that the Delta State government disapproves of indecent dressing and that the VAAP law is ready to punish anybody who doesn’t dress well, and anyone who goes against the law could be fined ₦50,000 or asked to do community service.

The post included a cartoon-style illustration with a message in Pidgin English that said, “As you nor like wear cloth wey dey cover your body well, and you prefer dey waka go work, school, or anywhere with clothes wey dey show everywhere for your body, make you hear am – Delta state government nor dey smile for that kain dressing that kain.VAAP law don ready to punish anybody wey nor dress well.”

The post also added the police will be sharing more laws every weekend so that people can know what the state does not accept, stating, “There are some laws that you don’t know the state frowns against. So every weekend, we will dropping some of these laws so that you will be aware…”

Recall that the VAPP Act, signed into law in 2015 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, was domesticated in Delta State in July 2020 by the State House of Assembly.

The law is designed to prohibit all forms of violence against persons in both private and public life, offering protection to victims and ensuring offenders are punished.

It prohibits female circumcision or genital mutilation, forceful ejection from home and harmful widowhood practices. It prohibits abandonment of spouse, children and other dependants without sustenance, battery and harmful traditional practices.

However, while the Delta State Police referenced Section 16 of the VAPP Law in their post, the section dealing with “indecent dressing” actually falls under Section 29: Indecent Exposure of the Delta State version of the law.