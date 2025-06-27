Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada at 74
Advertisement

Nation

Nigerian, 33, arrested in U.S. over multimillion-dollar fraud targeting veterans' health org

Nation

IGP Egbetokun directs CPs to muzzle officers after shocking outburst over 'N2m gratuity for 35 Years in service'

Nation

Police inspector on special duty in Niger State shoots self dead, investigation underway

Nation

Absence of sanitary inspectors contributed to environmental degradation – Ogbonna

Nation

Hijrah 1447AH: Osun Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday as Gov Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Ummah

Nation

Akinleye Felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Hijrah 1447 AH

Nation

Court sentences Timileyin Ajayi to death for brutal murder of NYSC member

Nation

Ogun TESCOM chairman charges ANCOPSS members to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession

Nation

NYSC denies extending service year of corps member who criticised Tinubu

Nation

Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada at 74

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada at 74

 

The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described former Minister of Defence and ex-Deputy Governor of the state, Erelu Olusola Obada, as a distinguished politician and exemplary leader, as he felicitated her on the occasion of her 74th birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye praised Erelu Obada as a stateswoman whose legacy of public service continues to inspire generations.

He noted that her contributions to governance, national development, and particularly to women’s empowerment remain a reference point in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“It is with deep respect and heartfelt joy that I celebrate you on your 74th birthday,” he wrote. “Your life has been a shining example of leadership, grace, and unwavering commitment to service—both to Osun State and to our dear nation.”

Akinleye added that Erelu Obada’s roles as Deputy Governor and Minister of Defence showcased her strength, wisdom, and patriotism.

“You have touched countless lives through your integrity, humility, and selfless dedication to the public good,” he said.

“As you mark this special milestone, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with good health, peace of mind, and many more joyful years. You remain a rare gem and a source of pride to us all,” he concluded.

 

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *