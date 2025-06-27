Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada at 74

The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described former Minister of Defence and ex-Deputy Governor of the state, Erelu Olusola Obada, as a distinguished politician and exemplary leader, as he felicitated her on the occasion of her 74th birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye praised Erelu Obada as a stateswoman whose legacy of public service continues to inspire generations.

He noted that her contributions to governance, national development, and particularly to women’s empowerment remain a reference point in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“It is with deep respect and heartfelt joy that I celebrate you on your 74th birthday,” he wrote. “Your life has been a shining example of leadership, grace, and unwavering commitment to service—both to Osun State and to our dear nation.”

Akinleye added that Erelu Obada’s roles as Deputy Governor and Minister of Defence showcased her strength, wisdom, and patriotism.

“You have touched countless lives through your integrity, humility, and selfless dedication to the public good,” he said.

“As you mark this special milestone, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with good health, peace of mind, and many more joyful years. You remain a rare gem and a source of pride to us all,” he concluded.