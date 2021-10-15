The Delta State Government has proposed the sum of N469.4 billion as appropriation for the 2022 fiscal year, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the projected budget is expected to be N75 billion to N80 billion.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and Economic Planning State Executive, Dr Barry Pere-Gbe, made the announcement on Thursday, in Asaba after the EXCO meeting.

The State Government revealed that it had arrived at the N469.4 billion mark after a thorough review of the initial N425 billion indicative budget size earlier proposed.

Dr Barry Pere-Gbe said, “After a review of the indicative budget size, we were able to have a fairer view of what the budget size should look like.

“It was to a large extent, more than what we proposed in the MTEF and FSP.”

The State EXCO added that it also increased assumptions around the capital receipts and borrowings to sufficiently fund their expenditure side, and that the government had resolved to grow their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the projected N75 billion to N80 billion, in order to fund the N469.4 billion 2022 budget, NAN reported.

They added that the 2022 budget would be used to fund facilities in the new universities, facility procurement in the Ministry of Health, and procurement and funding contracts around the Education Ministry.

“We will be doing a whole lot around education generally (higher and basic), and also roads.

“We intend to complete the bridges that are yet to be completed especially the Ayokoromo bridge that his Excellency is so particular about.

“We are expanding the net around the girl-child programme and every other empowerment programme,” he said.

Information Commissioner Aniagwu said the EXCO would consider that particular report, except for a few items which the State would have to carry out some investigations on, with a view to arriving at the right decision.

“As a result of our determination to finish strong, we deliberated on the need to take full advantage of the dry season that is about to set in to deepen infrastructural development of the state,” Aniagwu said.