Dele Farotimi: embattled activist’s controversial book turns bestseller on Amazon

In a twist of irony and in the face of escalating defamation saga between Dele Farotimi and Afe Babalola, the activist’s book ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’ has been listed as a bestseller on Amazon, highly sought after.

Farotimi who is currently in detention after his arrest following a petition by popular lawyer, Afe Babalola has become a celebrity author overnight.

Babalola alleges that he was defamed in the book, insisting that Farotimi’s statements, also highlighted in media interviews and widely circulated online, were designed to destroy his reputation.

“All these statements are false and incorrect written deliberately to destroy my reputation. Dele Farotimi referred to me severally in his book as the Doyen of the legal profession,” he stated.

On Thursday evening, Farotimi’s book ascended to Amazon’s top rankings.

The development means a remarkable surge in demand as Nigerians continue their quest in unravelling the controversial contents in Farotimi’s book.

Published in July 2024, ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’ is an examination of the systemic corruption in the nation’s judiciary, with examples of alleged misconduct involving legal luminaries.

The book, which had low sales before Farotimi’s arrest, recorded a rapid increase in demand after Nigerians’ interests were piqued following his subsequent detention.

Per reports, Farotimi was arraigned on Wednesday in Ekiti and his remand was ordered by a judge pending a bail hearing on December 10.

The case has elicited outcry among Nigerians, with many calling for his immediate release.