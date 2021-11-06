At least, seven people have died from an explosion that occurred on Friday in Abuja market.

The explosion, from a kerosene tank kiosk opposite Kubwa Modern Market in Abuja, happened around 7pm Friday.

The explosion triggered flame that consumed many shops and injured several people.

The exploded kerosene tank, landed on top of a building close to the scene of the incident

A hospital official, at the Kubwa General Hospital where some of the victims were taken to, told Daily Trust that seven bodies have been deposited inside the facility’s morgue.

Echefo Boniface, who was sighted mourning along with other relatives in front of the mortuary, said he lost five people from his village of Abajah, in Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State.

He described the deads as a mother with her baby, a pregnant woman, and two girls of about ten and sixteen years old, respectively.

He said one of them was referred to the Abuja national hospital, but died while on transit to the facility.

Aliyu Sabo, a fruit seller not too far from the scene of the accident, said told Daily Trust that he fled after the powerful sound.

He said three people from his home town of Bodinga in Sokoto State were taken to the popular burn healer in Suleja where they were attended to last night before they were taken to the motor park on Saturday morning on their way to Sokoto.