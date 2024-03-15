Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo shared pictures from the visit on his X handle on Friday.

He expressed delight in hosting the musician in the caption accompanying the photos.

The minister wrote, “I welcomed renowned afrobeat artiste David Adeleke, widely recognised as #davido, yesterday.

“Davido, through his music, has continued to exemplify Nigeria’s cultural richness and talent on the global stage, and we are proud of him.”

