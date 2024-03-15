Connect with us

Davido pays visit to Interior Minister, Olubunmi Ojo
Nigerians celebrate veteran actor Pete Edochie at 77

Nickelodeon's Janice Burgess who created Nick Jr series, Backyardigans, is dead

JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu is dead

Ayinde Marshal cancels 67th birthday celebration over economic hardship

Singer Catherine Ipsan dies at 31 after battling cancer

TV star, Michael Ilesanmi goes missing after relocating to US with 58-year-old wife

Charles Inojie says 'The Johnsons' comedy series has come to an end

Gov Adeleke appoints Actress Laide Bakare as SSA on entertainment

Africa content creators leverage AFCON 2023 to achieve 300% revenue growth - Report

Published

5 hours ago

on

Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo shared pictures from the visit on his X handle on Friday.

He expressed delight in hosting the musician in the caption accompanying the photos.

The minister wrote, “I welcomed renowned afrobeat artiste David Adeleke, widely recognised as #davido, yesterday.

“Davido, through his music, has continued to exemplify Nigeria’s cultural richness and talent on the global stage, and we are proud of him.”

