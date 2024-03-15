I’m a real man of God, Odumeje declares

Controversial Anambra based cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly called Odumeje, has said he is a real man of God and never visited a native doctor for powers, while warning to his critics to desist from calling him a fake prophet.

The Onitsha, Anambra State based cleric in a now-viral video, maintained that “he is a man of God” and “not a fake prophet”.

The cleric also warned critics who do not like his ways of teaching to desist from spreading falsehood about him.

“I am not a fake man of God. I do not have anything to do with fake power; only Jesus I call. Only Jesus appears to me. I have never gone to any place to seek power or any native doctor. It is all about Jesus,” he said.

“A lot of charms I have collected from people that I have destroyed. It is all about Jesus. I am radical. I am a prophet. Go to the Bible and check Elisha. If you do not know about the word of God; about the prophet. I am not the man you preach about on the altar and go free. I am very dangerous.

“The way I cure those deaf and dumb remove cancer, I can invest it in you. Preach about Jesus. That is the only mission you come here to preach… do not criticise the miracles that Jesus is using me to do because you want to get attention from people. You can never go free. Because when you are saying it people will be placing satan more than Christ. You are misleading people.”

Odumeje’s outburst came after Dunsin Oyekan, the gospel singer, decried the rate at which Christians say ‘abido shaker’, a phrase popularised by Odumeje.

