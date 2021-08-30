OBINNA EZUGWU

The Dangote Group’s $2 billion petrochemical plant located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, is set to produce 77 different high-performance grades of polypropylene.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, the Group’s Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, who closed this in a statement on Monday, noted that the petrochemical project is nearing completion and will be the biggest in Africa.

The statement signed by Tony Chiejina, Assistant Manager, Group Communication and Branding of Dangote Group, also quoted the Group Executive Director as saying that the plant with an estimated yearly turnover of $1.2 billion has the capacity to produce 900,000 metric tonnes of 77 different grades of petrochemical per annum.

“It has been strategically positioned to cater for the demands of the growing plastic processing downstream industries; not only in Africa, but also in other parts of the world,” the statement said.

”The Dangote Petrochemical Plant will drive investment in the downstream industries massively, generating huge value addition in the country, generate employment, increase tax revenues, reduce foreign exchange outflow and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.”

Edwin added that the petrochemical plant would also embark on the production of polyethylene products in the nearest future.

On completion, the Dangote Chief said that the petrochemical plant would reduce the demand for foreign exchange from the nation’s treasury.

“Right now, raw materials from polypropylene are imported into the country. There is no foreign exchange for manufacturers to import raw materials. The Dangote Petrochemical plant is going to take care of this challenge.

“When the raw materials are locally available, there will be many more people who will be willing to invest in the economy.

”So, it not just the savings of foreign exchange from petrochemical products’ importation, the country’s downstream sector will also benefit hugely from the availability of petrochemicals in the country,” he noted.