Dangote Sugar appoints Arnold Ekpe as new board chairman as Aliko Dangote retires

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the retirement of its esteemed Chairman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), from the Board of Directors, effective June 16, 2025.

Alhaji Dangote, one of the founding directors of the company, has served with distinction since 2005, providing exceptional leadership marked by integrity, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to long-term growth. During his tenure, Dangote Sugar evolved into one of Nigeria’s leading sugar producers, navigating major industry shifts while consistently delivering shareholder value.

Notably, he championed the company’s Backward Integration Projects across Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States, laying a strong foundation for sustainable domestic sugar production. His contributions were also pivotal in shaping the company’s corporate culture, governance practices, and long-term strategy.

Following a rigorous selection and succession process, the Board has appointed Mr. Arnold Ekpe, currently an Independent Non-Executive Director, as the new Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective June 16, 2025.

Mr. Ekpe is a seasoned business leader with an impressive track record, having held top executive positions in the banking sector and across various industries. His strategic insight, deep governance expertise, and commitment to stakeholder engagement are expected to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

The Board expressed deep appreciation to Alhaji Dangote for his decades of service and welcomed Mr. Ekpe’s appointment as a step toward continued excellence and sustainability.