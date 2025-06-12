Promising stocks to watch

Top 5 gainers at the close of trade on NGX, Wednesday, June 11, 2025 are: ABC Transport (10%), Beta Glass (10%), Berger Paints (9.98%), Fidson (9.91%) and Legend Internet (9.88%) respectively.

ABC TRANSPORT

The share price of ABC Transport on Wednesday closed at N2.64, up by 10% from the previous close of N2.40.

In the past 52 weeks, the price of ABC Transport has touched a high of N3.10 from a low of N0.57.

It is trading about 14.83% away from its 52 weeks high of N3.10, implying an uptrend potential for the stock relative to its current price.

The FY 2024 and Q1 2025 result of the Company shows significant growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

BETA GLASS

The share price of Beta Glass Plc on Wednesday closed at N231.10, up by 10% from the previous close of N210.10.

In the past 52 weeks, the share price of Beta Glass has touched a high of N258.5 from a low of N44.5.

Advertisement

It is trading about 10.6% away from its 52 weeks high of N258.5, and this implies it can still touch the price.

The FY 2024 and Q1 2025 financial reports of the company shows significant growth in the Company’s top line and bottom line figures, year on year.

BERGER PAINTS

The share price of Berger Paint closed at N24.80, up by 9.98% from the previous close of N22.55.

It is trading very close to its 52 weeks high of N25.40. The price of the Berger paint grew from a low of N13 about 52 weeks ago.

The FY 2024 and Q1 2025 financial reports of the company shows significant growth in the Company’s top line and bottom line figures, year on year.

FIDSON

Fidson Healthcare closed at N34.95 on Wednesday, up by 9.91% from the previous close of N31.80.

It is currently trading at its 52 weeks high from a low of N12.40.

Advertisement

The Financial Reports of the Company for FY 2024 and Q1 2025 shows significant growth in the Company’s top line and bottom line figures.

LEGEND INTERNET

The share price of Legend Internet on Wednesday closed at N6.45, up by 9.88% from the previous close of N5.87.

Listed on the NGX on April 24, 2025, at a listing price of N5.64, it has been oscillating in the N5 and N7 bands. As at May 23, 2025, the share price of Legend Internet hit N7.60.

At the current price of N6.45, Legend Internet has an uptrend potential of about 15.13% relative to the high price band of N7.60.