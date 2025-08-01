Dangote Refinery Deploys Over 2,000 CNG Trucks for Nationwide Fuel Distribution

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken a major step toward transforming Nigeria’s fuel supply chain with the deployment of over 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks, as part of its nationwide fuel distribution initiative scheduled to begin on August 15, 2025.

Findings show that additional truck deliveries are expected in the coming weeks, as the refinery works toward expanding its fleet to 4,000 CNG-powered vehicles. The trucks will be used to transport petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel directly to end-users across the country.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery, located in Lagos, has already invested more than ₦720 billion in the programme. The initiative is expected to save the Nigerian economy over ₦1.7 trillion annually by significantly reducing transportation and distribution costs.

The refinery said it is prepared to absorb about ₦1.07 trillion yearly in fuel distribution costs, easing the burden on fuel marketers and major industrial consumers. The move is also expected to help stabilise pump prices and curb inflation by eliminating the need for middlemen and long-distance fuel haulage.

As part of the plan, the Dangote Refinery will begin direct delivery of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, and aviation fuel to filling stations, industrial facilities, and other bulk consumers from mid-August.

The rollout is also projected to provide a major boost to Nigeria’s over 42 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing their energy costs and improving operational efficiency.

The refinery’s fuel distribution scheme is designed to meet Nigeria’s daily demand of around 65 million litres of refined products, including 45 million litres of PMS, 15 million litres of diesel, and 5 million litres of aviation fuel.

Despite concerns raised by some industry stakeholders, Dangote’s management has affirmed its readiness to proceed with the August 15 launch, describing the project as a strategic intervention to improve energy access, affordability, and supply reliability across the country.