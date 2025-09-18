Dangote Refinery bolsters employment, offers CNG drivers robust benefits

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, reaffirmed his commitment to reducing Nigeria’s unemployment rate by creating thousands of jobs through the Dangote Refinery’s operations.

Speaking at a media briefing at the refinery complex on Monday, Dangote highlighted the company’s efforts to provide sustainable employment and attractive benefits for its workforce, particularly its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck drivers.

Dangote emphasized that the refinery’s operations, including the rollout of CNG-powered trucks, are not displacing jobs but creating new opportunities. “We are not taking anybody out of the market. Our tankers won’t be driven by robots. We are employing drivers, mechanics, fleet managers, and other professionals to support our CNG fleet,” he said. He noted that the company’s drivers earn salaries three times the national minimum wage, along with life insurance, comprehensive health insurance covering themselves, their spouses, and up to four children, and a lifelong pension. Additionally, drivers who complete five accident-free years are eligible for housing loans.

Addressing concerns about trade unions, Dangote clarified that union membership remains a personal choice for drivers, underscoring the company’s respect for workers’ rights. “We respect trade unions, but joining is optional for each driver,” he stated.

The refinery, a landmark project aimed at transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, has faced significant challenges since its inception. Dangote revealed that industry experts, investors, and government officials warned that such a large-scale refinery project was typically undertaken by sovereign nations due to its immense risks. “If it had gone wrong, lenders would have taken our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa,” he said, reflecting on the high-stakes decision to build the facility.

Despite these challenges, the refinery has achieved notable successes. Since commencing operations, it has reduced petrol prices from nearly N1,100 to N841 in regions including the Southwest, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. The ongoing rollout of CNG trucks is expected to extend these cost benefits nationwide. Between June and early September 2025, the refinery exported over 1.1 billion liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), demonstrating its capacity to meet domestic demand while generating foreign exchange through exports.

Dangote stressed the importance of industrialization for Nigeria’s economic growth, warning against reliance on imported goods. “Relying on imports means exporting jobs and importing poverty,” he said, citing the collapse of Nigeria’s textile industry as a cautionary tale. He urged the National Assembly to enact legislation supporting a “Nigeria First” policy to protect local industries and discourage the dumping of cheap foreign goods.

The billionaire industrialist also called for greater collaboration in the downstream sector, expressing openness to partnerships with other stakeholders. “The industry stands to gain more through collective effort and cooperation,” he said.

Dangote’s vision extends beyond Nigeria, aiming to drive industrialization across Africa. “My goal is to see Africa prosper. We have the fastest-growing population in the world, and numerous sectors are still in urgent need of industrialization,” he said. With its robust employment initiatives and transformative impact on the energy sector, the Dangote Refinery continues to position itself as a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria and beyond.