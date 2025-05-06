Dangote hails Tinubu’s reforms, backs new NNPC leadership

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assembling a strong and competent leadership team to drive reforms at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Dangote specifically praised the appointments of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman, describing the duo as professionally sound and capable of transforming the NNPCL.

Speaking after a visit to the president, Dangote said the new leadership reflects Tinubu’s strategic vision for revamping Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and achieving a $1 trillion economy.

“This team brings technical expertise and managerial experience necessary for repositioning NNPCL for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Addressing recent media speculation, Dangote clarified that his previous remarks about battling “cabals” in the oil sector had nothing to do with the new NNPCL leadership. Instead, he said the cabals he referred to are entrenched interests among major oil marketers and traders who are resisting change.

“The new NNPCL management has so far been supportive in meeting the needs of our refinery project,” he stated.

Dangote noted that recent structural reforms at NNPCL are signs of a renewed push for transparency, efficiency, and accountability, adding that the company now shows a strong commitment to professionalism and performance.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the new leadership’s ability to elevate the energy sector and pledged the continued support of the Dangote Group in the quest for a more prosperous, energy-secure Nigeria.