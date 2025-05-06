Oluremi Tinubu empowers 300 Ogun farmers

The Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has empowered over 300 individuals in Ogun State with agricultural support materials.

The wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who presented the empowerment items on behalf of Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, described the programme as more than just an agricultural intervention. She said it was a strategic investment in the future of the people of Ogun State.

Mrs. Abiodun explained that the programme was designed to enhance food security, create employment opportunities, and reduce poverty, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals—SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

“Globally, agriculture remains one of the most effective tools for sustainable development—as recognised by the World Bank, which continues to affirm that growth in the agriculture sector is two to four times more effective in raising incomes among the poorest than growth in other sectors.

“Here in Ogun State, under the leadership of my husband, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, agriculture remains a top priority. With our proximity to major markets like Lagos and our expanding agro-processing capacity, we are well positioned to become a model for integrated agricultural growth.

“The Young Farmers Initiative will build the capacity of our youth to drive innovation in agriculture and agribusiness, while the Women in Agriculture programme will support our women, who constitute over 60 percent of the rural agricultural workforce. We will do this with financing, training, and access to markets. The ‘Every Home a Garden’ campaign will empower families to cultivate food in their own homes,” she said.

She also stated that the selection process reflected an equal representation of women, men, youths, and schoolchildren engaged in agriculture.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Bolu Owotomo, noted that the programme was a comprehensive social welfare initiative aimed at empowering women, supporting underserved communities, promoting food security, and enhancing environmental resilience.

He stressed the vital role women play in the agricultural value chain and the importance of equipping youths with skills and knowledge to become successful agripreneurs.

Also speaking, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Engr. Sina Oyeniyi, said the initiative aligns with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to improve the living conditions of citizens.

He added that the ministry was working in collaboration with other government agencies and the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, to achieve national food sufficiency and security.

Items distributed to beneficiaries included birds, fingerlings, fertilizers, poultry pens, seeds, seedlings, wheelbarrows, milling machines, and cash support for agribusiness.

Some beneficiaries—Mrs. Aisha Abdulgafar, Mrs. Grace Ibikunle, Mr. Akintolu Johnson, and Miss Ibukun Are—expressed gratitude to the First Lady and the Ogun State government for the empowerment initiative.