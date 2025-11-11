Connect with us

Dangote Fertiliser partners with Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde to expand urea production in Nigeria
4 hours ago

Dangote Fertiliser partners with Germany's thyssenkrupp Uhde to expand urea production in Nigeria

Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has entered a strategic partnership with thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology (UFT) to license its advanced UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology for four new urea granulation units in Nigeria. The agreement covers the technology license, a full Process Design Package (PDP), and the supply of proprietary equipment including granulators and scrubbers.

Each new unit will have a daily capacity of 4,235 metric tons, boosting DFL’s annual urea granule production from around 2.65 million tons to over 8 million tons. The facilities will be built in Lekki, adjacent to DFL’s existing fertilizer complexes, which have been operating with UFT technology since 2021, producing 3,850 metric tons per day each.

The new plants will integrate UFT’s energy-efficient scrubbing system, designed to control dust and ammonia emissions while minimizing pressure drop, meeting stringent environmental standards. They will also feature the Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT), which incorporates ammonium sulfate byproducts into urea granules, reducing waste and creating commercial advantages.

Nadja Haakansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainable industrial development and global food security. “By deploying our proven UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship. We are proud to support DFL in building resilient, future-ready fertilizer value chains,” she said.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, described the collaboration as a major step in strengthening agricultural self-sufficiency in Africa. “This initiative ensures the production of high-quality urea fertilizer that meets global standards while reducing environmental impact. It further positions Nigeria as a leading fertilizer producer,” he said.

Dangote Fertiliser, one of Africa’s largest fertilizer producers, continues to expand its capacity to support food security and agricultural productivity across the continent. UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology is globally recognized as a leading solution for producing urea granules, with over 70% of the world’s output now produced using this system, delivering high efficiency while keeping emissions well below regulatory limits.

Obinna Ezugwu.

