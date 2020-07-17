Adebayo Obajemu

Barring unforseen circumstances, Dangote Group’s $2 billion fertilizer plant project, which is in the final lapse of construction in the mega city of Lagos, will be ready for production by February 2021.

This was disclosed by Saipem SpA, the main contractor to the project.

The fertilizer plant, owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is located in the Lekki district of Lagos with a name-plate capacity of 3 million tons of urea and ammonia, making it the world’s biggest. This facility is also within the vicinity of the 650,000 barrels a day Dangote oil refinery, which is also still under construction.

The Chief Operating Officer for Saipem SpA, Maurizio Coratella, said that test run of the facility, which started in March, was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that led to economic lockdown and restrictions. He however pointed out that with a more stable outlook, things were picking up at the moment.

Corotella, in an interview, said, “We are picking up now that things are looking more stable and are currently very well advanced.”