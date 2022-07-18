Dangote Cement partners UNEP, others for environmental sustainability

Dangote Cement Plc, Nigeria’s largest cement manufacturer, has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, the National Environmental Standards and the Regulations Enforcement Agency to promote environmental sustainability.

A statement said the partnership was finalised alongside Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation as part of the company’s initiatives in commemorating the 2022 World Environment Day in all its 14 production plants in Nigeria and Africa.

The statement further stated that World Environment Day featured a web forum entitled “Only one Earth: Conserving the Values of Biodiversity.” The forum had about 560 participants from the manufacturing and extractive industries across Africa.

Speaking at the forum, Head of Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba, said that the Dangote Cement initiative was meant to complement government efforts.

“World Environment Day commemoration avails us the opportunity to create awareness on sustainability initiatives to conserve the earth and maintain the values of biodiversity.”

According to Okoroba, the initiatives were “aimed at entrenching sustainability consciousness across the business’ value chain by complying with rehabilitation plans and exploring ways to protect the ecosystem in the communities where we operate.”

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Michel Pucheros, noted that the company demonstrated support for governments’ efforts by contributing climate solutions that would reduce Nigeria’s carbon emissions.

Another statement said Dangote Cement’s Environment Week programme supported African countries and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority joint venture agreement to invest in carbon avoidance and offsetting projects.