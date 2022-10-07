Dangote Cement notifies public about Obajana Cement plant shutdown

Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement Plc has notified stakeholders and the public on the recent shutdown at Obajana Cement plant in Kogi State.

In a statement available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange, Dangote Cement stated thus:

“On Wednesday, 5 October 2022, thugs and local vigilantes from the State Government invaded and sealed the Obajana Cement plant over alleged claims of unpaid taxes and Kogi State Government purported equity interest in Dangote Cement PLC. This development led to several of our staff being harmed by these thugs and local vigilantes.

While we reassure stakeholders and the public that we are taking firm action to address this situation, we reiterate that Dangote Cement PLC continues to perform its obligations as a compliant corporate organization.

The welfare of our staff remains our key focus as we work hard to minimise the further impact on our people and operations. However, we remain resolute in transforming Africa while creating sustainable value for our people, communities, investors and customers”.

Many organisations, including Manufacturing Association of Nigeria have condemned the invasion of the factory.