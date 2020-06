Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement Plc on Monday 15th of June 16, 2020 listed N100 billion, five years 12.50 per cent fixed rate series 1 senior unsecured bonds on NSE.

In a statement on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Head, Listings Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai, said the bonds were 100 per cent subscribed.

Coupon payment is Semi-annually which would be on 30 October and 30 April of each year commencing on 24 April 2020 until the maturity