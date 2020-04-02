The Nigerian equity market up ticked on Thursday, halting the negative sentiment of three consecutive trading days, with a gain of 0.10 per cent, spurred by an appreciation by Dangote Cement and 6 others. However, the market breadth closed negatively, recording 19 losers as against 7 gainers.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 20.66 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.10 per cent to close at 21,121.20 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size gained N10.77 billion, representing an increase of 0.10 per cent to close at N11.01 trillion.

DANGCEM emerged as the top gainer while NB emerged as the top loser.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; DANGCEM (+9.93%), FLOURMILL (+5.48%), WEMABANK (+2.08%) and STERLNBANK (+0.91%).