Kunle Idowu

The Ogun I Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has made 439 seizures, including a 2018 model black Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Bulletproof jeep.

The Area Controller, Michael Agbara, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Idi-Iroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State

He was speaking on the Command’s activities in the second quarter of the year.

The Customs Boss who spoke through the. Command’s Image maker, Oloyede Hammed Bukoye, revealed that its anti-smuggling drive also yielded positive results in the period under review, with the seizure of 11,841 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg, 39 units of motorcycle, 98 kegs of vegetable oil, 98,200 litres of PMS, 55 sacks of Cannabis Sativa among others.

Agbara explained that the command generated a sum of N19,598,500 as revenue in the second quarter, while the Duty Paid Value on the seizures was put at N500.766 million.

He reiterated that the continued attack on operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service and other sister agencies would not deter the command from carrying out its duties.

The Customs boss appealed to residents of the state to desist from smuggling activities that could sabotage the Federal Government’s efforts in the grow Nigeria agenda.