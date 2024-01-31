Customs nabs fake controller general over recruitment scam

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has arrested one Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, a man in his fifties, for his involvement in fraudulent activities and impersonation of the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

In a statement posted on the official X handle of the NCS on Wednesday, the NCS spokesperson, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, on Monday, revealed that the suspect’s arrest was made possible through intelligence gathered by the Customs Police Unit.

The statement partly read, “The suspect, Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, was apprehended for his involvement in impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

“According to the National PRO, the suspect has fraudulently lured numerous unsuspecting citizens to pay him money for the issuance of ‘job appointment letters,’ thereby extorting over N1 million from them.

“This arrest underscores the relentless effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the service’s name for fraudulent activities.”

The statement added that Ibrahim confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent act and mentioned accomplices in the operation, which prompted further investigation to arrest and prosecute his accomplices.

The suspect was found in possession of counterfeit documents, including fake Customs and NSCDC appointment letters, and forged introduction letters purportedly signed by high-ranking government officials, among others.