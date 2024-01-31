EFCC busts religious sect laundering money for terrorists

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has busted how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

Ola Olukoyede, EFCC chairman who made this disclosure, said the agency also uncovered another religious body found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organisation’s bank account.

Olukoyede said this on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

According to him, religious organisations, institutions, sects, and bodies, have been found culpable of money laundering.

“We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation,” he said.

“A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.”

Advertisement